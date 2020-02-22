KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 390.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $161.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.55. KLA Corporation has a one year low of $101.34 and a one year high of $184.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $99,326.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,217.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $646,476.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $577,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.