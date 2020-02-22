La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded La-Z-Boy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded La-Z-Boy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.75.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

NYSE:LZB opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $475.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other La-Z-Boy news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 61,113 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,138,955.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,520 shares in the company, valued at $21,648,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.