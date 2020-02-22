LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €114.00 by Deutsche Bank

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) received a €114.00 ($132.56) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.23% from the stock’s previous close.

LEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.70 ($145.00) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Pareto Securities set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LEG Immobilien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €114.86 ($133.55).

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €117.80 ($136.98) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €111.25 and its 200-day moving average price is €105.37. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

