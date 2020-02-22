Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

LXRX has been the subject of several other reports. Gabelli downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.30.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $285.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 134,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1,243.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 588,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 544,636 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,531,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 329.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 794,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 609,611 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

