Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LBTYB opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Global has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $30.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

