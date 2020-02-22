Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LGND. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61,307 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 22,924 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 23,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,016 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 98,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $100.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.31. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 66.09 and a quick ratio of 65.66. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.45 and a fifty-two week high of $130.50.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 523.19% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.17.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $692,444.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,264,154.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.