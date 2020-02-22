Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LGND. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.17.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $100.73 on Thursday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $84.45 and a 1-year high of $130.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.31. The company has a current ratio of 66.09, a quick ratio of 65.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 523.19%. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $692,444.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,264,154.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 960.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 98,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the period.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.