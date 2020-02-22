Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.73

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 23779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $719.96 million, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 342,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 54,891 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,655,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.