Lincoln National Corp Acquires New Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vista Investment Management raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 36,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,468.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene purchased 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $75.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.57. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $69.11 and a 1 year high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

