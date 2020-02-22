Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 2,039.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD opened at $67.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $69.71.

