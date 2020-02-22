Lincoln National Corp Buys 120 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Truefg LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $552,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JKG opened at $215.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.10. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $181.61 and a 52 week high of $217.65.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.