Lincoln National Corp Buys 732 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,635,000 after buying an additional 515,462 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 16.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 17.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 38.0% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Under Armour to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.38, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.63. Under Armour Inc has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $27.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

