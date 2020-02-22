Lincoln National Corp Buys New Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $294,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $2,989,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,612 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,820. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

Shares of STX opened at $54.04 on Friday. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $64.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

