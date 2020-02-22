Lincoln National Corp Buys Shares of 1,191 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total transaction of $244,443.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,324.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.98, for a total transaction of $308,336.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,851 shares of company stock worth $3,728,987. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $299.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $227.25 and a one year high of $310.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 60.69%. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

