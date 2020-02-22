Lincoln National Corp Buys Shares of 1,404 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $310.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.86.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $278.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.74 and a fifty-two week high of $296.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total value of $3,695,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.