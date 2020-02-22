Lincoln National Corp Buys Shares of 3,358 Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Iqvia by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,161,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,138 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Iqvia by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,793,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,204,127,000 after acquiring an additional 454,619 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Iqvia by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,760,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iqvia by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,346,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $208,027,000 after acquiring an additional 712,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Iqvia by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,119,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,017,000 after acquiring an additional 34,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Shares of Iqvia stock opened at $163.43 on Friday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $130.77 and a 12-month high of $169.14. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.42 and its 200-day moving average is $151.87.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on IQV. ValuEngine upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Iqvia from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.85.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.