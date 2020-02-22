Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,203,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,757,000 after buying an additional 1,758,265 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,465,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,978,000 after acquiring an additional 155,305 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,136,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,583,000 after acquiring an additional 109,455 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 727.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,040,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 1,488,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,960,000 after acquiring an additional 24,687 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $35.45.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

