Lincoln National Corp Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $135.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $128.29 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.50.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.86.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

