Lincoln National Corp Has $527,000 Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,486 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 791.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Motco grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BK shares. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.65. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

