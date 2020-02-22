Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 1.77% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 82,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 47,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,000,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 36,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $50.60 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $50.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.0481 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

