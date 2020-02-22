Lincoln National Corp Purchases Shares of 11,656 Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,290,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,025,000 after purchasing an additional 64,749 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 904,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,651,000 after purchasing an additional 33,724 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,629.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 453,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 426,830 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 417,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 412,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 127,201 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $27,665.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,757.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $29,484.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,979.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $98,685 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.50 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $40.27 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.61.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

