Lincoln National Corp Purchases Shares of 1,536 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 791.7% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Align Technology by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.42.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,885. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $260.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.84 and a twelve month high of $334.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

