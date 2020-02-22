Lincoln National Corp Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 116.3% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $161.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $112.36 and a 1 year high of $169.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,981,847.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $500,154.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,561,184.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,015 shares of company stock valued at $43,928,132 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

