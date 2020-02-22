Lincoln National Corp Raises Holdings in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Yeti were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yeti by 16.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,246,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,912,000 after buying an additional 172,873 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Yeti by 6.5% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,043,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,229,000 after buying an additional 63,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Yeti by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,307,000 after buying an additional 227,595 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Yeti by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 728,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,346,000 after buying an additional 97,079 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Yeti by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 700,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after buying an additional 101,640 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yeti alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Yeti from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Yeti in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yeti from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

NYSE YETI opened at $31.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.91.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 151.31%. The business had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,021,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 11,277,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $359,174,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,487,384 shares of company stock worth $397,836,348 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Yeti Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.