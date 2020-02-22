Lincoln National Corp Raises Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 409.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 58.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $17.28 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.43.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

