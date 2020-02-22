Lincoln National Corp Sells 346 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 300,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 76,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 19,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $185,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $875,679. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on WP Carey in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of WP Carey stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.83. WP Carey Inc has a 52-week low of $72.51 and a 52-week high of $93.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. WP Carey had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. WP Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

