Lincoln National Corp Sells 3,956 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 835,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 57,561 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 583,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 33,916 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 396,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 269,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 60,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 23,893 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BHK opened at $15.53 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $14.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

