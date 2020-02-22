Lincoln National Corp Sells 4,271 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,704 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Twitter were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 77.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Twitter by 23.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 13.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $52,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $242,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,090 shares of company stock valued at $8,687,039. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $38.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.61. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Twitter in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Twitter from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Twitter from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.64.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

