Lincoln National Corp Sells 4,359 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Kroger by 35.8% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

NYSE KR opened at $30.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31. Kroger Co has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $30.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kroger from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.