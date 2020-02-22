Lincoln National Corp Takes Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 47.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $688,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $9,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.61.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,509,863.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $254,115.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,358.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,940 shares of company stock worth $1,954,495 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $95.16 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

