Lincoln National Corp Takes Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,237,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $97.26 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $98.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.27.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

