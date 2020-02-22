Lincoln National Corp Trims Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

