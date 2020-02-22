LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
LIVN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.
LIVN stock opened at $70.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.60 and a 200-day moving average of $75.74. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $64.80 and a 12-month high of $100.64.
In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $75,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,410.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,390. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6,270.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
Featured Article: Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.