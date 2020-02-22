LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

LIVN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

LIVN stock opened at $70.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.60 and a 200-day moving average of $75.74. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $64.80 and a 12-month high of $100.64.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $75,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,410.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,390. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6,270.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

