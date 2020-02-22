LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of LPSN opened at $32.32 on Thursday. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.63. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 32.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The firm had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.71 million. Research analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $747,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,420 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,205,000 after buying an additional 25,714 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 14,380 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $3,885,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 28,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.