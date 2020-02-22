Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $296.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $193.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.93.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $255.90 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $266.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.51 and a 200-day moving average of $213.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,241,057,000 after acquiring an additional 990,207 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,320 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

