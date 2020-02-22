Lumber Liquidators Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 71,340 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 7,925% compared to the average daily volume of 889 call options.

NYSE:LL opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $234.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.00. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

LL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 448,853 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 221,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 130,543 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 80,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,165,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.