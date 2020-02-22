Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,730 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Luminex were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Luminex by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Luminex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Luminex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Luminex by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Luminex by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Luminex to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

LMNX opened at $23.27 on Friday. Luminex Co. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Luminex had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Luminex’s payout ratio is currently -171.43%.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $143,297.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,105.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

