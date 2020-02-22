Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of MGTA opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Magenta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a market cap of $508.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 3.34.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, insider Jason Gardner sold 2,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $43,744.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,701.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Cooke sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,202 shares of company stock worth $562,011. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 55,436 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $631,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,393,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,451,000 after acquiring an additional 438,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

