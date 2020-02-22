Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Trading Up 6.8% on Strong Earnings

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS)’s stock price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $33.96 and last traded at $33.56, approximately 339,119 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 204,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.43.

The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $206.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.71 million. Marcus had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Marcus from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marcus by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after buying an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marcus by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 779,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,000 after buying an additional 100,403 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Marcus by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Marcus by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average is $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $971.91 million, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.53.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

