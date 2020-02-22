Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $186.91 and last traded at $182.38, with a volume of 110380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.23.

The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $247.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MASI. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from to in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.36.

In other Masimo news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 7,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $1,093,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,245 shares in the company, valued at $8,008,056.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 24,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $3,764,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,213,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,378 shares of company stock valued at $9,435,640. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 45.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.20.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

