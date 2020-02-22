Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,774 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 34.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,850,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,305,000 after buying an additional 9,786,835 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 9.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 12.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 7.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAT. ValuEngine upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra upped their target price on Mattel from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $12.94 on Friday. Mattel Inc has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

