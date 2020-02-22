Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank downgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cfra raised their price target on Mattel from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.17. Mattel has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22, a PEG ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Mattel will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 34.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,850,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,305,000 after buying an additional 9,786,835 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,264,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,533,000 after buying an additional 4,443,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth about $15,665,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.8% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 36,645,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,389,000 after buying an additional 304,819 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the third quarter worth about $2,499,000.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

