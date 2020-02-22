Maverix Metals Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maverix Metals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.09.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $7.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maverix Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Maverix Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

NYSE:MMX opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $592.09 million and a P/E ratio of 99.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,307,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 244,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 35,718 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

