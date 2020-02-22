Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $215.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.15 and a 200-day moving average of $206.57. The company has a market capitalization of $162.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43. Mcdonald’s has a 52 week low of $178.27 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.