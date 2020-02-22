Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,561,497,000 after acquiring an additional 128,157 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $943,796,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 151,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 101,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,500,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $770.86.

NYSE MTD opened at $760.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $638.92 and a one year high of $873.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $794.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $731.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Simon Kirk sold 2,523 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.00, for a total value of $1,920,003.00. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total transaction of $4,070,309.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $19,679,405.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,201 shares of company stock worth $16,894,570. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

