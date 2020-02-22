Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Molecular Templates in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTEM. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of MTEM opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Molecular Templates has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $619.25 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.

In related news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 937,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,496,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTEM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 69,704 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.