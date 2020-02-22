Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock opened at $17.83 on Thursday. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $619.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 3.33.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 937,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,496,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 407.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. 40.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

