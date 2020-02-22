Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Engie (EPA:ENGI) a €17.70 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €17.70 ($20.58) price target on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENGI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.30 ($17.79) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Engie currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.73 ($19.46).

Shares of Engie stock opened at €16.60 ($19.30) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.59. Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($17.63).

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

