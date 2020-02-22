Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $225.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.73% from the stock’s current price.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.20.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $189.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.88 and a 200 day moving average of $161.37. The company has a market cap of $171.08 billion, a PE ratio of 201.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $137.87 and a 12-month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $27,394.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total value of $3,357,890.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 495,716 shares of company stock worth $85,093,160 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $77,075,000 after buying an additional 123,548 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 46,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $734,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

