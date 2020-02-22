Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MOS. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Mosaic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mosaic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.33.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.74. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.09.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Mosaic by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 116,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Mosaic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 24,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 57,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.